Here are the seven most happening events of Bengaluru this weekend

Aane Se Uske Aaye Bahaar, a tribute to the legendary music duo Laxmikant Pyarelal, is a mega musical featuring 24 24-piece orchestra recreating memorable songs of Mohd Rafi, Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore Kumar, Asha Bhosle and Mukesh, which will be performed by Prasanna Rao, Chetan Rana, Nirupama Dey and a few others. ₹500 onwards. April 26, 5.30 pm. At Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval.
Asim Riaz, model, rapper and performer, is back in Bengaluru as he brings energetic Punjabi dhol beats to the stage. With great food, drinks and ambience, get ready to party all night. ₹500 onwards. April 30, 7 pm. At Badmaash Lounge, Koramangala.
Barahmasi, an interactive show featuring Kanakshree and Savni Bhatt, where they will perform the 12 semi-classical forms of Indian music, is an amalgamation of semiclassical genres sung throughout the year. Listen to the mesmerising sounds of thumri, dadra, tappa, chaiti, kajri, hori and many more. Entry free. April 27, 11 am. At Bangalore International Centre, Domlur.
Directed by Sri Vamsi Matta, Star in the Sky is a deeply moving play inspired by Dr M Suguna Rao’s Aakasam lo Oka Nakshatram, reflecting on the life and death of Rohith Vemula. The play offers a look into the Dalit experience in an unequal society. ₹250 onwards. April 26, 7.30 pm. At Shoonya Centre for Art and Somatic Practices, Sudhama Nagar.
Step into the world of jazz classics with MoonArra — meaning ‘three streams’ — is a Bengaluru-based classical, jazz and world fusion ensemble. This popular homegrown brand is all set to stage a special performance this weekend for music lovers. ₹500. April 26, 7.30 pm. At Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield.
When Gods Party..!, a theatre production, where the devas party. Catch the gods on a break as they step onto the stage filled with fun and laughter. Through vibrant movements, expressive storytelling and colourful rhythms, over 80 artistes bring to life an unforgettable evening that will make you smile and dance. ₹299 onwards. April 25, 6.15 pm. At ADA Ranga Mandira, Kalasipalya.
Introspect and empathise through the play, Karn, Women’s Series Trilogy Part 1, as it unravels existential struggle and ethical ambiguity. Designed meticulously, the play portrays multiple characters through three actors and infuses folk arts like Mayurbhanj Chau, Manipur martial arts and Kalaripayattu. ₹299 onwards. April 27, 7.02 pm. At Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval.