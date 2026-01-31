Here are the events to experience before Gudiya Sambhrama's season finalé

“We begin with Nritya Samarpanam by Raadha Kalpa School of Dance on January 31 at 9 am in Domlur, Chokkanathaswamy temple and then head to Koramangala Prasanna Vinayak temple KHB colony and end the day at HSR Varasiddhivinayaka temple, Sector 7, which is also the venue for the evening programs going on till February 1,” Vijayalakshmi tells us.

Those stopping by the HSR temple will have the opportunity to join the Hasta Kala Leela, colour and chant session at 4.30 pm followed by Yuva Kala Leela — bharatanatyam by Anagha GS. The main stage will host a live piece by Saptaswara, a special all-ladies instrumental program with doyens like Sukanya Ramgopal playing ghatam and Latha Ramachar playing the khanjira.