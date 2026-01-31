Here are the events to experience before Gudiya Sambhrama's season finalé

Last week we, gave you a glimpse of Gudiya Sambhrama’s 2026 edition with all the highlights of the bygone week. With our readers demanding to know more about the festival that’s popular for reinstating temples as hubs for performing arts and traditional wisdom, we bring you a more comprehensive program itinerary of all the events that are not to be missed. The annual temple festival in Bengaluru, organised by Heritage Parampara and curated by Vijayalakshmi Vijayakumar, moves to a different set of temples, this weekend.
“We begin with Nritya Samarpanam by Raadha Kalpa School of Dance on January 31 at 9 am in Domlur, Chokkanathaswamy temple and then head to Koramangala Prasanna Vinayak temple KHB colony and end the day at HSR Varasiddhivinayaka temple, Sector 7, which is also the venue for the evening programs going on till February 1,” Vijayalakshmi tells us.
Those stopping by the HSR temple will have the opportunity to join the Hasta Kala Leela, colour and chant session at 4.30 pm followed by Yuva Kala Leela — bharatanatyam by Anagha GS. The main stage will host a live piece by Saptaswara, a special all-ladies instrumental program with doyens like Sukanya Ramgopal playing ghatam and Latha Ramachar playing the khanjira.
“Come February, the festival also introduces Krida, traditional board games and a special Purushartha board game for the event goers. The Yuva Kala Leela performance will feature a group of eight violinists and two percussionists from SaPa,” she shares. Gudiya Sambhrama will also be graced by Chennai’s Kavya Ganesh — disciple of Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee Rama Vaidyanathan — who will be presenting a bharatanatyam recital. The Nrityagram ensemble will also showcase Sriya, an odishi production.
“The last weekend at Gudada Ramanjaneya temple will start on February 7 with a kathak performance by Radha Varadhan followed by accomplished bharatanatyam dancer Rukmini Vijayakumar’s performance. The event comes to a close with Bala Kala Leela featuring a music performance by the children of PSBB LLA school and a g rand carnatic concert by Vivek Sadasivam, hailing from the shishya parampara of the saint composer Muthuswamy Dikshitar.
Entry free. On till February 18.