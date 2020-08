If you are looking to brush up those baking basics, here’s what you might need. Hosted by Backyard, this cook-along workshop led by Priyank Asha Sukanand (of Bangalore Connection) will teach you how to perfect your shortbread cookies, milk buns, cakes, custards and more. Register at `500. 6 pm to 7.30 pm on Zoom. Details online/73584-58117.