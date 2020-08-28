InKo Centre is conducting a Minhwa workshop starting next month

Minhwa, or Korean folk painting, is an extraordinary, unconventional form of traditional Korean art which encompasses a variety of subjects and methods of expression and displays a strong adherence to symbols and events drawn from everyday life.

It ranges from bird and flower paintings to the tiger and the dragon and the ten longevity symbols. Strong lines, vivid colours, bold, unconventional wit, humour and innate optimism combine to create a philosophy that is uniquely Korean.

On Tuesdays and Thursdays, starting September 1.

10 am to 12 pm.

Open to Chennai only.