InKo Centre is conducting a two-month seoye workshop starting next month. Participants are required to purchase source materials, which include brush, black ink, newspaper and white sheets of paper for practice.

Seoye or Korean calligraphy is not a symmetrical arrangement of conventional shapes but rather, something like the coordinated movements of a skillfully choreographed dance - impulse, movement, momentary poise and the interplay of active forces combining to form a balanced whole.

With simple, basic rules learn to write Hangul - the graphic Korean alphabet and draw flowers like chrysanthemums and cherry blossoms.

On Mondays and Fridays, starting September 7.

10 am to 12 pm.

