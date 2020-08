Lockdown or no lockdown, Onam can’t be celebrated without the mandatory Sadhya. For those who are looking for that ultimate Sadhya experience, Savya Rasa is offering the elaborate feast - served on a banana leaf with rice and an array of 26 food items. Meal for one at `749 (unlimited serving), meal for 4-5 (box for takeaway) at `2,999. On till September 2. Details: 78248-68314.