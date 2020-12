Jairangam, the ninth edition of Jaipur Theatre Festival is completely online this time. Featuring cultural performances, plays, panel discussions, workshops and masterclasses, the events include Art of Mime by Kunal Motling, Role Play for Liberation by V Balakrishnan, Masterclass in Theatre Direction by Sunil Shanbag, Cinema for Mental Health by Harshit Bansal, among others. On till December 27. Details online.