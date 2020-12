Featuring beverages that are one-of-a-kind, Black Orchid is bringing you Kotagiri Cocktail Festival. A fusion of aromatic spices from the hills of Nilgiris and high-end spirits, the concoctions curated by their chief mixologist Prady uses ingredients such as wild fruits, flowers, shrubs, tea. Price from `595 onwards. Noon to 9 pm. On till December 20. Details online.