The New Year is almost here and the celebrations have begun at ITC. With Turning 21 Tales, the festivities that go on till January 3, will have offerings including a sumptuous Christmas Brunch (at Madras Pavilion, Pan Asian and Ottimo Cucina Italiana), apart from festive goodies and hampers at Fabelle and Nutmeg, Weekday Beverage Festival, among other events. Price from `3,750 + taxes (for brunch). Details online.