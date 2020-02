Indulge in an unlimited buffet with over 21 varieties of starters at The Square. Curated by Chef Muthu Kumar, you’ll find delicacies from Western and Asian cuisine alongside North and South Indian dishes. Highlights include Mushroom Ricotta Parcel, Thai Coconut Fish, Korean Omelette besides biryani and desserts.

Priced at ` 1,234. 12.30 pm to 4 pm at Novotel Chennai OMR. For reservations call 89398-42266.