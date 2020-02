This Valentine’s Day, playback singer Kavita Thomas will be back in the city to perform alongside musicians Neil Smith, Conrad Simmons, Siddharth Kumar and Vikram Vivekanand. Popular for her songs in movies such as Miruthan, Rangoon and Simba, Kavita promises a night of funk, soul and r’n’b.

9 pm at Bay 146, Savera Hotel. Details: 97109-76876