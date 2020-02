This travelling art show from Korea, titled Meditation in Arts, will be on display at Varija Gallery, starting this week. Curated by artist Soonyoung Yang, the exhibition will feature the works of two Korean artists (Soonyung and Bongmyoung Choi) and four Indian artistes (Balasubramanian K, Narendra Babu KG, Gita Hudson and Mahesh Pottabathini). On till February 23. 10 am to 6 pm. Details: 98412-66149.