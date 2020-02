Created to collaborate with international artistes across the globe, the acclaimed concert series Same Same But Different comes to the city. Produced by Korean music group Noreum Machi, this edition of SSBD will feature renowned dancer-choreographer Astad Deboo and Trayam, an ensemble featuring musicians BC Manjunath, Varijashree Venugopal and Praveen D Rao.

Entry free. 7 pm at Bharata Kalakshetra Auditorium. Details: 2436-1224.