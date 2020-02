Set in 1897 Paris, Edmond is a comedy-drama that revolves around a playwright who offers a new and unwritten production to an investor. Directed by Alexis Michalik, the film stars Thomas Solivéres (Edmond Rostand), Alexis Michalik and Mathilde Seigner in lead roles. Catch the screening at Alliance Française of Madras. 7 pm. Entry free. Details: 2827-9803.