The second edition of Madras Art Guild will encourage creative expressions around the theme of sustainability. The month-long festival, starting today, will showcase works of artists Benitha Perciyal, Seema Kohli, Parvathi Nair, Michael Wegener, Yuvan Bothysathuvar and Vijay Pichumani. On till February 23. 11 am onwards at VR Mall. Details: 6670-5555.