In its continued attempts to present theatre for children, InKo Centre has started a new series of shows that portrays the diverse culture of South Korea, specially made for the inquisitive minds of children.

The series will commence with a classic show by Theatre Seoul that first premiered in India in 2010. Titled Choon Hyang, the show recreates a popular traditional folktale.

On July 30, 6 pm onwards. Watch it on the official YouTube channel of InKo Centre.