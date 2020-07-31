InKo Centre’s new online series of theatre shows aims to capture the attention of children
In its continued attempts to present theatre for children, InKo Centre has started a new series of shows that portrays the diverse culture of South Korea, specially made for the inquisitive minds of children.
The series will commence with a classic show by Theatre Seoul that first premiered in India in 2010. Titled Choon Hyang, the show recreates a popular traditional folktale.
On July 30, 6 pm onwards. Watch it on the official YouTube channel of InKo Centre.