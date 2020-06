SOCO- South of Comedy brings their 25th digital show with Comedy Galatta, a fully Tamil standup comedy show. Promising an evening full of laughter, the line-up includes Praveen Kumar, Karthi Durai, Sriram Prasad, Syama Harini, Bala Vignesh, Yogi and Chocku.Tickets at `99. 7.45 onwards. Details online.