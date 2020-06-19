This International Yoga Day, Cure Fit has a list of online activities planned. Apart from over 170 Yoga sessions including Power, Hatha, Core Yoga, among others, there will also be an AMA session with wellness professional Divya Rolla, Pop.Live sessions with various other trainers, quizzes and more.

SARVA app’s host of events celebrating Yoga Day includes a talk with yoga practitioner Aditya Ghosh, sessions by healer and lifestyle therapist Pankhuri Agarwal on mind and body health, Mansi Gulati on facial Yoga for glowing skin, and with the founder of Sarva Yoga, Sarvesh on sleeping without stress, among various others. On June 20 and 21. Available on Sarva App.

To celebrate International Yoga Day, Taj Hotels will host a three-part yoga series on Instagram Live from June 19 onwards. The 30-minute sessions will feature Ayurveda physician Dr Rajneesh (an introduction to Ashtanga Yoga), Yoga practitioner Sandeep (a session on mental well-being), and Yoga instructor Kapil Kumar (introduction to Dharana and Dhyana before moving on to meditating on the banks of the Ganga). On Taj official Instagram handle. 5.30 pm onwards. Open to all.

Observing International Yoga Day, yogis will come together on Zoom for three sessions hosted by Chennai Yoga Studio. The first of the three is on OM flow and Meditation at 4.30 pm followed by Yoga Sutras Revealed at 6 pm and the final one, on Yoga Nidra at 7 pm. Meeting ID: 837 1572 8271. Open for all.