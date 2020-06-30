Veteran theatre artiste SS Kalairaani will conduct a basic acting workshop online. It will cover topics like physical exercise and warm-up, breathing techniques, yoga techniques for actors, voice exercise and speech, storytelling and narration, navarasa, improvisation, self-analysis, body movement and mime. From July 9-23. Batch 1 from 6.30 pm to 8.30 am, and Batch 2 from 6.30 pm to 8.30 pm. Details: 98415-93539; 89393-71704