One of Chennai’s popular rock bands 7even will perform this week at Bay146. Presenting ‘Rhythm of Love’, an evening of some good ol’ classic rock, the outfit will feature musicians Timothy Madhukar (vocals), Shyam Rao (drums), Anthony Karuna (keys), Gerard Joseph (bass) and Jaideep Vivekanand (guitar). 9 pm at Savera Hotel. Details: 97109-76876