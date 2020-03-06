The 2017 drama/musical I Tita, A Life of Tango is based on the life of Tita Merello, a famous singer-actress from Buenos Aires. Directed by María Teresa Costantini, the biopic traces her career, starting with early performances in cabarets of Buenos Aires, through her discovery and rapid rise in theatre and film. Catch the screening at Alliance Française of Madras as part of their Argentine Film Festival. 6.15 pm onwards. Details: 98401-51956.