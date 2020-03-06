South India’s best equestrian riders and their horses will be coming down to the city for this three-day horse show. Featuring professionals from Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Pondicherry and Hyderabad, witness this mega event as the riders compete with each other in dressage and show-jumping along with other fun activities like fancy dress competitions. Tickets at `1,800 onwards. March 6-8. 6.30 am onwards. At Chennai Equitation Centre. Details: 89393-85902.