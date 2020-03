Designer Payal Pratap will feature her spring/ summer collection in the city this week. Titled Singing in Blues, the collection features a myriad shades of blue in handloom khadi, cotton and linen, peppered with embroidery bearing spring flower motifs. Price from `7,650. On till March 20. 11 am to 7.30 pm at The Amethyst Room, Chamiers. Details: 4304-2099.