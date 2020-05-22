The Little Theatre presents a two-hour acting masterclass with B Krishnakumar (KK). He is Artistic Director of The Little Theatre and he has over 10 years of experience in theatre and film.

This masterclass will cover the following topics:

1. Understanding subtext

2. Subtext to enhance your acting skills

3. Tools for the actor

On May 31. From 4 pm to 6 pm. Open to ages 16 and above. Registration at Rs 1000. To be held on the Zoom. The last date to register is May 28.

Registration link - https://forms.gle/EMggCdRHscxjNuhr9