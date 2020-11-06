City-based independent music community platform Circle Of Love is launching their first season of Centre Stage featuring performances by six homegrown indie acts. Having premiered on October 22, the season, that runs through November will feature artists The Easy Wanderlings, Mali, Jbabe, Profanyty, Stevie and Henny. Produced entirely in-house, each episode of Centre Stage was shot at locations around Chennai during the lockdown and will stream weekly across their social media platforms. Details online