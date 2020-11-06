One of the first online digital media art festivals in South Asia, <de>confine is the inaugural edition of an annual digital media art festival hosted by the French cultural network in India. Comprising online exhibitions, workshops and panel discussions, some of the featured artists are Faisal Anwar (Pakistan), Parvathi Nayar (India), Danushka Marasinghe (Sri Lanka), Justine Emard (France), Amay Kataria (India) among others. All events are accessible on their website and Facebook. On till November 29. Details online.