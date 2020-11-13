This Sunday, treat yourself to an expansive multi-cuisine brunch at Focaccia that runs through November. Curated by Chef Deva Kumar, the spread will offer everything from freshly prepared sushi, seafood, artisanal cheeses, interactive grill and pasta station, handcrafted desserts, and themed cocktails besides à la minute dishes, such as Indian kebab and bread, soups, pizza, cold cuts, and dumplings. Starting from `2,200 (non-alcoholic) 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm at Hyatt Regency Chennai. Details online.