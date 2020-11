Here's something exciting for the lovers of lamb. Tovo brings you 'Cuts of Lamb', an exclusive lamb food festival! Lasting throughout the month, the festival offers juicy lamb burgers, aromatic lamb steaks, flavourful lamb cups and exotic Gosht Pilaf, among several other delicacies. Priced from `499 and upwards. Combos at `1,499. Noon to 11 pm. On till November 30. Details online.