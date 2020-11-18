In a special 12-day-long food festival, Dakshin is bringing the best of street food to the table. Curated by Chef Vijay, the festival will offer hand-picked dishes from around the states of Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra, Telangana and Tamil Nadu. Expect everything from Kalaki, Kaalan Masala, Madurai Mutton Sukka to Pazhampori, Nadan Erachi Ullathu, Kana Rava fry, among other dishes. Priced at `1`999+ taxes (veg thali/per person) and `2,599+taxes (non-veg/per person). On till November 29 at Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar. Details online.