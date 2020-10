It isn't as easy as it may seem to pack in an entire story within a limited word count. But it's also not impossible. This online workshop by Backyard will offer that small nudge you might need to get started. Led by Naveena Srinivas, the two-hour session will deal with understanding micro-fiction, brainstorming ideas, writing structure, tips to self-edit and more. Register at `150. 5 pm to 9 pm on Zoom. Details online.