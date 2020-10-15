Celebrating this Navratri season, Kanakadhara Silks has unveiled a brand new festive collection. This handpicked curation of saris will feature pure Kanjivaram silk in traditional patterns and motifs like the elephant, peacocks, lotus and swans apart from contemporary designs. Choose from Korvai Kanjivarams, Big border Kanjivarams, Checkered Kanjivarams, Pastel Kanjivarams and Self-bordered Kanjivaram besides a special collection of Banarasi and Paithani sarees. Details online.