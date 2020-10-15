Are you missing out on those impromptu travel plans? Here's something to make up for it as On The Rocks at Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park has introduced a brunch themed around 'wanderlust'. At this all-new traveller's brunch, explore the cuisines of the world, starting from the Italian countryside through Turkish bazaars and the markets of Asia, and end your journey with a state tour America. Every Sunday till October 25. INR 2,250 +taxes (without spirits) and INR 3,250 + taxes (bubbly brunch). 11.30 am to 3.30 pm. Details online.