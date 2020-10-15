Traveller's brunch at Crowne Plaza
Are you missing out on those impromptu travel plans? Here's something to make up for it as On The Rocks at Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park has introduced a brunch themed around 'wanderlust'. At this all-new traveller's brunch, explore the cuisines of the world, starting from the Italian countryside through Turkish bazaars and the markets of Asia, and end your journey with a state tour America. Every Sunday till October 25. INR 2,250 +taxes (without spirits) and INR 3,250 + taxes (bubbly brunch). 11.30 am to 3.30 pm. Details online.