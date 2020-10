Celebrate the auspicious 'pujo' week with delectable Bengali signatures like Dhone pata postor bora and Bhetki maacher paturi - besides the quintessential Sandesh. Offering 14 items, it is part of the special Durga Puja Moha Bhoj package from Taj Coromandel's Qmin home delivery service. On till October 25, the Veg Moha Bhoj is priced at Rs 2600 ++ and the Non-veg is at Rs 2900 ++ (meal for two).