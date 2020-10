Are you looking to try something new and fun before the year ends? Salsa Madras is back with their beginner refresher footwork workshops in Salsa and Bachata. Led by instructors Sneha Vakkala (Bachata) and Richard Pereira (Salsa), the two-day session could be all you need to get started on the journey towards acing these elegant dance forms. Register at `400. 5 pm to 6 pm on Saturday and 6 pm to 7 pm on Sunday. Details online.