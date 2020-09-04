Q Joe Films and Actors in Practice have teamed up together to present a digital representation of Anju Makhija’s bilingual play If Wishes Were Heroes. The piece is from the poet’s upcoming book titled Mumbai Traps: Plays. The programme will be followed by a live discussion.

Actors in Practice is an organisation working with young actors and helping them shape their craft while Joe Films is a production company founded by Sonu Anand and Richard Joel.

September 5.

7 pm.

On Zoom.

Tickets on insider.in