Theatre Nisha has got something special for all of you theatre lovers, a brand new play- Girish Karnad’s Crossing To Talikota. Created especially for streaming, the play lasting one hour and 46 minutes is now available on YouTube for free, but for a limited period of time. Directed by V Balakrishnan, the production features Meera Sitaraman, Shakthi, Aparna Kumar, Roshini Sridhar, Niveditha, among others. Details online.