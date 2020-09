If you have enjoyed watching the last two seasons of Comicstaan, here's something you would watch to check out. Amazon Prime is bringing its audience the show's Tamil spin-off edition - Comicstaan Semma Comedy Pa. Lasting eight episodes, the show will see popular comedians Praveen Kumar, Karthik Kumar and Rajmohan mentoring and judging contestants as they find the next best Tamil standup comedian. Premiers today exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.