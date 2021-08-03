Stand-up comedy shows, culinary workshops with master chefs and more: Check out this week's list of events for you to take part in

From updates on weekly movie releases to events in Chennai, virtual workshops, and stand-up comedy shows, here is a list of all that's happening over the upcoming week.

OTT premiere

July 30 | Online

Thittam Irandu, starring Aishwarya Rajesh, is a crime-thriller directed by Vignesh Karthick. The movie features Aishwarya playing the character of a police officer who is supposed to identify a double murderer. The film will also feature Paval Navageethan, Gokul Anand, Jeeva Ravi, Murali Radhakrishnan, Subash Selvam,and Ananya Ramprasad in supporting roles. On SonyLIV.

Birds & bijoux

Ongoing | Anna Nagar

Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers brings to you a range of exquisite gold, diamond and pearl jewellery titled the Annapakshi Collection. Featuring the ‘Annapakshi’, a mythical swan known for its divinity and purity, the collection aims to pay tribute to South India’s age-old handicrafts and heritage. The jewels are intricately designed, with the highest attention to detail given to the feathers of the bird’s design. Call +919677149494, +919840136502 for more details. Price ranges between INR 31,000 to INR 1.25 crore.

In high spirits

August 1 | Adyar

Stand-up comedian Vivek Muralidharan is back with a slew of new jokes and anecdotes in his latest live show Komedi Keang at Backyard. The comic’s shows usually cover relatable daily issues like hair loss, struggles people face with math and breakups. At 5 pm. Tickets at INR 299 on BookMyShow.in

Masterclass with Marion

August 2 | Online

Take a virtual food trip to China’s Sichuan with well-known celebrity Thai-Australian chef Marion Grasby, as she conducts a live workshop on Chinese cuisine. In this hands-on session, Marion will show how to cook mouth-watering, restaurant-worthy Chinese dishes at home, and also share tips and tricks on how to prepare certain ingredients. Grab your aprons! At 5.30 pm. Costs INR 2,150 approx. Details on Instagram: @marionskitchen

Baby steps

August 1 | Online

If the idea of baby photography intrigues you, popular photographer Amrita Samant is here with an informative workshop for beginners. Titled Level Up: Newborn, the series will cover all the basics of baby photography, right from choosing the props to ideal baby-wrapping techniques. The programme will be carried out in a drip-content format through pre-recorded tutorial videos, and all your doubts will be cleared on August 20 during a live session at 7 pm. At INR 17,999. Register at link in bio on Instagram: @mommyshotsacademy

Waste not, want not

July 31 | Online

Skrap, a venture that offers environment-friendly solutions, is set to host an interactive session on zero waste living where you can learn functional, sustainable hacks for a practical zero-waste lifestyle. The session will also feature a demo and discussion around waste segregation and a quick beginner’s tutorial on composting. At 5 pm. Details on Instagram: @skrap.zerowaste

Laughter therapy

August 1 | Online

Lol From Home - Best of Chennai, a stand-up comedy show presented by Sunobey, is here to banish your pandemic blues and leave you rolling on the floor. Featuring comics Debasish Rath, Rishabh Kanishka, Aaquib Jaleel, Barath Balaji, Siddharth Agarwal and Vikas Paul, the show is expected to talk about the quirks of our city. At 9 pm. On Zoom. Tickets at INR 49 on BookMyShow.in