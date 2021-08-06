Special pop-ups for Raksha Bandhan, art exhibits, and movie releases: Check out this week's list of things to do in Chennai

In this week's list of activities, we have some amazing movies to enjoy on OTT, limited edition dinners from Hyatt Regency Chennai to relish, a Raksha Bandhan special pop-up for clothing and accessories by Renasci Fashion House, an art exhibit by DakshinaChitra Heritage Museum, and more.

Take a look at our full list below.

OTT premiere

August 6 | Online

Navarasa, an anthology by veteran filmmakers Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan, is a pro-bono project that aims to help film industry workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The story will have nine segments featuring the nine rasas (human emotions), and has brought together nine directors and over 40 actors including Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swami, Siddharth, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Revathi and Ramya Nambeesan. On Netflix.

Rakhi special

August 6 | Nungambakkam

This Raksha Bandhan, pick charming gifts for your siblings from a wide collection of rakhis, face masks, shararas, kurtas and other accessories. Renasci Fashion House is hosting a pop-up that will feature the works of 35 fresh designers, including Vidhi Wadhwani, Ritika Sachdeva, Your Silq and Bodhi Tree. Starting at `350. On till August 8. From 11 am to 7 pm.

Time capsule

Ongoing | Teynampet

Hyatt Regency Chennai, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary, is bringing back all their signature dishes from the last 10 years that were a hit among patrons. Their limited edition five-course dinner includes mouth-watering delicacies like their Ambur-style Mutton Biryani, Truffle Mushroom Risotto and Tiramisu. On till August 31.

Nuts over doughnuts

Ongoing | Online, all outlets

Fruity doughnuts from Mad Over Donuts

Enjoy delectable doughnuts that combine the rich, creamy goodness of chocolate and the zesty freshness of berries and apples. Fruitfully Yours, Mad Over Donuts’ newest assortment of fruity doughnuts, has introduced three novel flavours: blueberry, apple and raspberry. These fluffy pillows of joy are filled with velvety fruit compotes and dipped in gooey chocolate sauce. On till August 31. Shop at the nearest outlet or visit madoverdonuts.com

Art archives

Ongoing | Muttukadu

DakshinaChitra, which had organised an art camp in November 2019, is now featuring the artists’ works in an exhibition. The exhibit, titled Tribal, Folk and Traditional Art, will showcase the masterpieces of 30 artists from several Indian states. Look forward to handiworks created using ancient art forms like Kurumba tribal art, Kalamkari art, and Warli paintings. On till August 30. For more info on the exhibition, call 9841266149

Tricks for tunes

August 8 | Online

Boon Castle, a music production company, is set to host a workshop where producer and multi-instrumentalist Aman Moroney will share his insights on breaking into the music industry and creative hacks for creating sounds. At 2 pm. For registration, DM on Instagram: @booncastleedu_themediatribe

Wine and dine

Ongoing | Online

Upgrade your tableware with IKEA’s new range of elegant crockery. Titled Inbjuden, the collection features pristine glassware, lovely centerpieces, matching decorative bouquets, cutlery sets and tiered serving stands, to name a few. The products from the collection have been designed keeping summer colours in mind, like light green and pale pink. What’s more, these dinner accessories could be mixed and matched in a way that suits your fancy. Shop for this collection at ikea.in

Laugh and learn

August 7 | Online

Comedian and podcaster Kunal Rao will host a comedy boot camp targeted at aspiring stand-up comedians, which will explore several comedic styles, basics of joke structure, joke-writing algorithms and other essential creative elements. At 6 pm. On Zoom. Tickets available on insider.in at `599.

