Beer & kebab fests, rock ‘n’ rolls gigs, holiday pop-ups and more: Chennai offers plenty of activities for you to enjoy this weekend

Our list of activities and events in Chennai over the upcoming week include a concert by the A26 band from Goa, a Beer and Kebab Festival at Mercure Chennai, Pehnava’s Holiday Edit and more. Take a look at the complete list below:

Movie premiere

December 3 | PVR

Starring Atharva, Anupama Parameswaran, Amitash Pradhan and Aadukalam Naren, Thalli Pogathey is a romantic comedy drama directed and produced by R Kannan. A remake of the 2017 Telugu movie Ninnu Kori, the film portrays the incidents that unfold when Anupama’s character invites her ex-boyfriend (played by Atharva) over to her house to prove that she is happy in her current marriage. In theatres.

Rock ’n’ roll

December 5 | Chetpet

A26, one of the most popular bands from Goa led by Lester Rodrigues, is performing in Chennai this weekend! Look forward to some memorable retro rock and pop music performances at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall as part of their ongoing tour Resurgence. 7 pm. +919884055833.

Kebab feast

December 6 | Sriperumbudur

What better way to spend a winter evening than with a cold beer in hand and succulent kebabs as accompaniments? Mercure Chennai Sriperumbudur’s Beer and Kebabs Festival offers delectable options like Lahori Lamb Galouti, Multani Murgh Kebab, Zaffrani Kaju Khubani and Cilantro Jalapeno Paneer Tikka. 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm, 7 pm to 10.30 pm. On till December 31. INR 550+ for one. +914467118500/+918939880589.

Also read: Kebab Court on the ECR serves Awadhi delicacies with contemporary decor

Woman up!

December 10 | Royapettah

With Christmas and New Year almost here, get into the festive holiday spirit with Pehnava’s Holiday Edit at The Folly at Amethyst. The lifestyle exhibition will feature women entrepreneurs and their brands, with more than 25 labels from across India. Expect products from Bonjour Madras Patisserie (desserts), Timannya by Purvi (apparel), Azha (skincare) and Coaster (handmade home décor). Below INR 5,000. 11 am to 8 pm. Instagram: @shubajagan

What’s the punchline?

December 9 | RA Puram

To all the introverts out there who find the boisterous, sometimes intrusive behaviour of extroverts mildly exasperating, know that you’re not alone. Comedian Kunal Rao is performing a solo stand-up comedy act at Offbeat Music Ventures discussing the very same: Introvert Hell with Kunal Rao. The comic will also talk about the perils of overthinking with some hilarious anecdotes and one-liners. INR 299. BookMyShow.in

Sip & sing

December 3 | Besant Nagar

Unleash your mad singing skills and loosen up this weekend with some refreshing drinks. Synck’s Cocktails & Karaoke session, which will be hosted by KJ Mridula, guarantees an epic time filled with lots of jamming to karaoke music and a never-ending supply of cocktails. What’s more, you get shots on the house for every song you sing! +919944449189 / +917548816999.

Stroke of genius

December 4 | Muthukadu

DakshinaChitra Heritage Museum is hosting two exhibits: The Ghajini Cliche and Butterfly: An Essential of Life. The Ghajini series by political artist Natesh Muthuswamy is all about cliches and the glorification of artificially built bodies. Meanwhile, award-winning sculptor Maria Antony Raj’s Butterfly: An Essential of Life features imaginative works made of bronze, granite and terracotta. 4 pm. On till December 31. +919841266149.

Shopping galore

December 4 | Teynampet

Hi Life Exhibitions is hosting a fashion exhibit at Hyatt Regency Chennai. Look forward to bridal wear, festive trousseaux and other apparel from popular designers, jewellery, linen, clutches, accessories, home décor and more. 10 am to 8 pm. Also on December 5. Instagram: @hi_life_exhibition

