Ready for some classic Tamil tunes from the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s? ‘Idhayam Oru Koil’, a

concert at the Mylapore Fine Arts Club by playback singer SP Charan, son of legendary singer

late SP Balasubrahmanyam, will feature songs originally sung by his father in actor Mohan’s

movies. Entry at Rs. 500. 6:15 pm onwards. Details online.