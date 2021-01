Bay of Life Surf School will be conducting a camp to teach beginners the basics of surfing. Learn to read the ocean and weather, and understand waves and ocean safety.

From 6 am on February 2 to 5 pm on February 8.

Register for the try-out session at ₹1,500; two-day camp at ₹2800; five-day camp at ₹7,000; eight-day camp at ₹13,000.

Details online.