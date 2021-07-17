From K-Pop tutorials to the latest Kollywood film releases, here is a list of events for you to take part in this weekend

Here are this week's list of events for you to participate in

This week, we bring to you updates on the latest Tamil film releases and a slew of interesting events you could participate in over the weekend, virtually or in-person.

OTT premiere

July 22 | Online

Sarpatta Parambarai, a sports drama directed by Pa Ranjith, is a story about the boxing culture that existed in North Chennai back in the 1980s. Starring Arya, Dushara Vijayan, Pasupathy, Anupama Kumar and Sanchana Natarajan, the film is also expected to talk about the clashes between the Idiyappa Parambarai and Sarpatta Parambarai clans in North Chennai. On Amazon Prime Video.

K-Pop dictionary

July 19 | Online

The Dream K-Pop Girls

To all the aspiring K-Pop artistes out there, the Dream K-Pop Girls bring to you a tutorial on the A to Zs of this wildly popular genre of music. The Dream K-Pop Girls comprises five young Indian adults from different professional backgrounds who will be explaining what K-Pop dancing and singing entails, how to go about it and even some of their own techniques. A new tutorial video will be out four days a week: On Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. On till September 12. Details on Instagram: dream___kpop

Monsoon delight

All time | Online

Now that monsoon is here, indulge in some mouthwatering seasonal delicacies and enjoy the chill weather from the comfort of your homes. ITC Grand Chola’s Gourmet Couch has introduced their Monsoon Edition, which includes a variety of rich gravies, Indian breads, kebabs and delectable regional desserts. Look forward to their Murgh Kaali Mirch Shammi, Nimbola Paneer Pudina, Adrak Halwa, Aam Phirni and more. Starting at `2,375. Order on the ITC Hotels app.

Luminous attire

Ongoing | Alwarpet

WeaveinIndia has come out with Rupheli, its latest collection inspired by the beauty of the moon. These light, fluid Banarasi saris come in various shades of blue and pale pink and have a subtle shimmer that appears like a reflection of moonlight. The saris are handwoven using silk, cotton, and zari and are a testament to several weaving techniques like kadhua and meenakari. Starting at `17,500. You could also shop online at weaveinindia.com

Good Samaritan

July 17 | Anna Nagar

Andrea Jeremiah

The Kindness Musical Fundraiser by The Kindness Foundation is a virtual concert that aims to help children affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The show will feature vintage Bollywood hits, Sufi fusion and instrumental fusion, with the line-up including big names like Andrea Jeremiah, singer Aditya Goswami from AR Rahman’s Conservatory and Grammy winner Tanvi Shah. Proceeds from the event will be used to buy 100 electronic tablets to help students. Minimum contribution of `449 per person. At 6 pm. Register at thekindnessfoundation.in/music

Khadi tales

July 17 | Anna Nagar

Newly-launched boutique Kaama The Vastraa has a wide range of rare Ponduru Khadi saris, which are handwoven and handspun using Punas cotton, hill white cotton and red cotton and ginned with the help of the jawbone from a type of fish called Valuga (boal). Between `9,000 and `25,000.

All about that verse

July 17 | Online

The Stage Is Yours by the Poems India company is here with their virtual, monthly showcase in which a curated selection of poets are invited to recite their best verses. This month’s line-up for the July edition includes poets Jhalak Ubhriyani, Kavya Bansal, Anurag Mohanty and Abhijeet Singh, among others. The poems featured will be in English and Hindi. At 5 pm. Tickets on insider.in at `99.