With the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown underway, check out and take part in these virtual events from the safety of your houses to banish your lockdown blues.

OTT premiere

May 28 | Online

Cruella, a much-awaited live-action prequel for the film 101 Dalmatians, features one of the most iconic villains of Disney, Cruella de Vil. The story is about a young, aspiring fashion designer named Estella who follows a journey that leads her towards becoming a feared, notorious criminal. Directed by Craig Gillespie, the movie will have Emma Stone playing the role of Cruella, with Emma Thompson and Joel Fry as co-stars.

On Disney+ Hotstar.

Virtual play

May 28 | Online

Representational image

Veteran actress Revathy is back in action, this time with a play on the struggles faced by members of the LGBTQIA+ community. Ranga Shankara Theatre’s digital programme, Staged@RS will be screening Chetan Datar’s play 1, Madhav Baug which is about a mother coming to terms with her young son’s sexuality and embracing it. Ongoing. On till May 30. Tickets at Rs. 150. On Paytm Insider.

The circus is here

May 30 | Online

Do you miss watching a circus and the mind-blowing stunts that artistes perform? Check out the digital version now, titled Life is a Circus. The show, which is Rambo Circus’ first-ever digitally produced event, will have performances of daring trapeze acts, mesmerising acrobatic stunts and more. At 5 pm and 8 pm. Tickets at Rs. 199.

Write turn

May 29 | Online

This weekend, join a conversation between award-winning author Ruskin Bond and Bengaluru-based writer Roopa Pai on literature. Organised by The Write Circle, this virtual meet will also see Ruskin Bond revealing details about his latest book All-Time Favourites for Children. At 6.30 pm. On Zoom and Facebook Live.

Family time

May 29 | Online

A family-friendly laughter session filled with jokes on numerous relatable incidents awaits you. Stand-up comedian Gaurav Gupta is here to entertain you and your family with funny anecdotes about all the chaos that is unleashed when you’re surrounded by your loved ones. On till May 30. At 9 pm. Tickets at Rs. 499.

Symphony for the soul

May 28 | Online

Mridangam player Kishore Ramesh

Look forward to a pleasant evening with sweet, melodious Carnatic music, as HCL Concerts presents Baithak, a congregation of well-known musicians. The virtual concert will feature three of the 10 winners from the Carnatic Quest 2020, including Smruthi Bhaskar (vocals), Kishore Ramesh (mridangam) and Adarsh Ajaykumar (violin). At 7 pm. On Facebook and YouTube live.

Woman up!

May 30 | Online

Stand-up comedian Jeeya Sethi

A virtual stand-up comedy show that will take place every Sunday with female comedians exclusively, Women Slay Sundays is here to feature new faces in comedy. Expect topics ranging from heartbreak, to sex, PMS, sibling fights, growing old and many more. This week’s line-up includes comedians Kajol, Jeeya, Aditi, Radhika, Sumaira and Agrima. At 11 pm. Tickets at Rs. 150.

Fit as a fiddle

May 30 | Online

Banish your lockdown blues and boost your fitness routine with this Mat Pilates and Barre workout session by RedMat Pilates, from Delhi. Expect a 40-minute virtual workout that is expected to help tone your muscles, strengthen your core and burn up to 500 calories. Costs Rs. 299.

(More details about all the events mentioned above can be found online.)