Beer fests, Indie music by the beach and more: The number of things to do in Chennai are limitless!

This week, we have the release of filmmaker Gautham Menon’s Rudra Thandavam, a new menu at Hilton Chennai’s Ayna, Boats’ own version of Germany’s world-famous beer festival Oktoberfest, and music jams at Surf Turf India, to name a few. Check out the full list of events and activities in Chennai below:

Movie premiere

October 1 | PVR

Filmmaker Gautham Menon, who has given us a peek of his acting skills now and then, is back at it! He will be seen playing the antagonist in Rudra Thandavam opposite Richard Rishi and Darsha Gupta. Directed by Mohan G, the controversial crime-thriller appears to focus on rising drug use in Chennai, caste-based discrimination and loopholes in the law. In theatres.

Fusion plates

October 1 | Guindy

Ayna at Hilton Chennai has a brand new menu of Small Plates, which presents mouth-watering delicacies prepared by a fusion of multiple cuisines. The food will be served in small portions, however, don’t let the size fool you! The menu, which includes options like Andhra Royyalu with Curry Leaf Dusted Khari (fried prawn on a curry leaf flavoured puffed pastry) and Chettinad Mutton Sukka Tartlet, guarantees an orchestra of explosive flavours in your mouth. INR 1,499 for two

Bottoms up!

Ongoing | Besant Nagar

Boats celebrates Germany’s world-famous beer festival Oktoberfest in Chennai! Look out for some amazing DJ nights, fun drinking games like beer pong, chug-a-beer and bottoms up, and sumptuous dishes like Cottage Cheese Hot Dogs, Lamb Schnitzel, Grilled Chicken Steak and Fresh Strawberry Pannacotta. INR 1,176 for two approx. On till October 18. +919150000895

Waves of symphony

October 1 | Kovalam

Unwind this weekend at the beach with some fun Indie music. Supportive Cities Stage and Surf Turf India are here with the second installation of WaveRider Sessions, in which you can expect an open mic jam, followed by performances by musicians Vishnu R and Sumesh Narayanan, and Conrad Simmons’ new band Off the Hook. There’s dinner too! 4 pm to 9 pm. DM on Instagram: @surfturfindia

Handloom heritage

October 2 | Online

Ever wondered how much work goes into theatre/cinema that focuses on heritage-related topics? DakshinaChitra Heritage Museum’s discussion on the handloom-based play Sari is here to answer a part of it. The talk will explore the research and work done by textile historian Rta Kapur Chishti and veteran dancer Daksha Sheth’s dance company to helm the play. At 4 pm. On Zoom. DM on Instagram: @ dakshinachitra_heritagemuseum

Home sweet home

Ongoing | Chetpet

Featuring home décor products and accessories that promise to brighten up your space, this pop-up Seasonal Transition by Bottega Pereira offers a wide range of specially curated home textiles like textured cushions, curtains, table cloths, aprons, gloves and soft throws made of soothing and warm colours. What's more, you can request curated gifts and souvenir ideas on demand. 10.30 am to 6 pm. On till October 2. `150 to INR 2,500. Instagram: @bottegapereira

Art for art’s sake

October | Online

Heritage conservation organisation Madras Inherited will conduct a photography contest named Photober, which draws inspiration from the worldwide art event Inktober. Participants can share photos on several prompts listed out on their Instagram handle: @madrasinherited