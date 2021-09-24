From live concerts to hula hoop workshops, these activities in Chennai guarantee an eventful weekend

This week, we have a slew of food-related events, live gigs at restobars, and movie releases to keep you entertained. Take a look at the complete list of things to do in Chennai over the next week.

OTT premiere

September 24 | Online

Directed by Arisil Moorthy, Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum is a Tamil social drama starring Ramya Pandian, Vani Bhojan, Mithun Manickam, and Vadivel Murugan in lead roles. The story appears to revolve around Kunnimuthu and Veerayi, whose lives in the village change after they lose their bulls. On Amazon Prime Video.

Rock with you

September 24 | RA Puram

Attend a live gig this weekend at Black Orchid Restobar by The Last Minute, a cover band formed to rein in the return of live music in Chennai. The concert will have Harini Iyer on vocals, Vikram Vivekanand on guitar, Siddharth Kumar on keyboard, Siddhartha Ramanathan on bass and Vishnu Reddy on drums. At 7 pm. INR 1,500. Call +919176477647.

Hips don’t lie

September 25 | Online

Master the art of working out and dancing with a hula hoop with Internet sensation Eshna Kutty’s live two-day workshop. Titled Beyond Basics Weekend, the session will explore the basics of hooping, including transitions, combos and a bit of theory on how to keep grooving with the hoop. 11 am to 12.30 pm. Also on September 26. INR 999. Register on Instagram: @eshnakutty

Royal feast

September 25 | Teynampet

Head to Paprika at Courtyard by Marriott Chennai to indulge in some rich and indulgent Awadhi flavours. This food festival celebrates authentic delicacies like Mushroom Galouti, Murg Ke Parche and Tunde Ke Kebab crafted by chef Vais Ahamad Farooqui. INR 1,950. 7 pm to 10 pm. On till October 2. +917338836317.

Culinary trail

Ongoing | Poes Garden

The much-anticipated Asian Food Festival at The Mayflower is back! Look forward to exquisite Asian dishes like Tom Yum Soup, Lemongrass and Ginger Lemonade, Purple Chicken Dim Sum, Crispy Lotus Stem, Nasi Goreng and Japanese Cheese Cake. INR 899 onwards. Call +919884486959 for reservations. Also at Palavakkam.

Heritage plates

September 26 | Anna Salai

Go back in time and revisit the cuisine of the ancient North Western Frontier province (near Pakistan and Punjab). The Park Chennai’s restaurant Six ‘O’ One presents an exclusive brunch featuring delicacies from the North Western Frontier, including Gilafi Seekh Kebab, Elaichi Pasanda Gosht, Lahori Murgh Tikka and Malai Ghevar. INR 1,500 onwards. Call 42676000, +919884401601 for reservations.

Cuban film fest

September 27 | Nungambakkam

A still from Ciudad en rojo

Explore a specially curated selection of foreign language movies this weekend. Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation in association with the Embassy of Cuba in India is hosting a Cuban Film Festival at Alliance Française of Madras, where classic hits will be screened. Expect Ciudad en rojo (City in Red), Y sin embargo, and Contigo pan y cebolla on the list. On till September 30.

Style diaries

September 29 | Royapettah

Now that the season of festivals is around the corner, be ready with jaw-dropping attire for each occasion. Lime Soda’s upcoming popup Festive Fusion will present a wide range of apparel, jewellery and accessories from wellknown brands like Sartoin (women’s wear made of natural fibre), Garnet (handmade jewellery), Aaheli (women’s wear) and Frozen Nature Touch (jewellery with fossilised items). Also on September 30. 11 am to 8 pm. Instagram: @limesodapopup