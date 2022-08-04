This weekend, over 20 bands descend on Kovalam for the Covelong Classic 2022!

This weekend, while surfing enthusiasts descend on Kovalam beach for the Covelong Classic 2022: Surf, Music & Fitness Festival on August 5, 6 and 7; music enthusiasts have a special reason to rejoice with a curation of 20+ bands being scheduled into the celebration. Two stages have been set up to ensure there’s always some great live music to watch and listen to on Day 2 and 3 of the festival. The Surf Turf Stage will feature performances from 11 am to 5 pm, while the action moves to the Beach Stage, post 5 pm once the surfing competitions wind up for the day.

Look out for upcoming artistes, young rappers, singer-songwriters and bands from across the city and country. Putting the spotlight on newbies at the festival, on August 6 expect some acoustic music from Ainthinai (Kochi), an indie folk band of five members, where Athul Subrahmanyan is the lead vocalist and the lyricist. Coming to Chennai for the first time, the surprise is that they will be crooning in Tamil.

Meanwhile, for those who like electronic jazz pop, you have the duo, Driftwood, coming from Kolkata, while our local act Mangas offers up alternative music. The Ta Dhom Project from Mumbai is known for classical and hip-hop featuring Viveick Rajagopalan the mridangam maestro, promising us eclectic sounds. A solo act, Jeremiah De Rozario from Kochi caught our attention with his previous songs, Dear Us and Run to the Ocean, and will hopefully have them in his list for Chennai. On the stage for the first time are local bands Snax and Candydrain.

City-based Focus Group Radio will open the stage on Sunday and will also feature local dance ensemble Afrontal. The grand finale comprises a special act — The Drummers of Covelong which will feature percussion artistes from local bands and visiting bands jamming together.

More details online. 11 am onwards. August 6 and 7. At Kovalam.

