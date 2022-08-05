Pop-ups, film fests and more: Enjoy your weekend with a flurry of activities in Chennai

This week, we have the release of DC League of Super-Pets, several pop-ups across town, a Dusk to Dawn Block Party, film fests, concerts and more. Check out the full list below:

Movie première

August 5 | PVR

It’s pet o’ clock! When Superman gets kidnapped, it is up to his inseparable friend and pet — Krypto the Super-Dog to come to his rescue. In the movie DC League of Super-Pets, Krypto must convince a rag-tag shelter pack — Ace the hound, PB the potbellied pig, Merton the turtle and Chip the squirrel—to help him rescue Superman and the rest of the Justice League. The film stars the voices of Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart. In theatres

Inspired taste

August 5 | Nungambakkam

Bust the myths and try something out-of-the-box this week. Six ‘O’ One at The Park Chennai has come up with a hemp-crafted, inventive menu, called ‘What the Hemp!’ that celebrates the superfood in all its versatility. Enjoy dishes like avocado hemp smoothie, seafood bao, smoked squash and hemp soup, bhangira murgh, and rasamalai bombe. On till August 13. INR 375 onwards.

Vegan do magic

A vegan pop-up on danseuse Anita Ratnam’s lawn sounds like a party, even before we get to the goodies for sale. The Earth Story Eco Market presented by Eco Lyfe Café and Store is rolling out 40 stalls across food, fashion, wellness and décor. Some of the new brands to visit the city are Goodmylk (Bengaluru) with dairy free milks and new additions like mock meat; baking outfit Dee Little Do Little (Mumbai) brings gluten-free cookies and a no bake chocolate cheesecake while Net Zero (Salem) stocks diaries and yoga mats made from cork. There’s also local thrift store, Oh Scrap. Part of the fun is a book swap, paint party (with eco-friendly paint) and the option to donate your pre-loved clothes. The event is pet friendly, as well. On August 6. At 10, Cenotaph 2nd Lane. 11 am to 9 pm.

Get the party started

August 6 | Nungambakkam

Ten artistes, three venues and one destination — now that’s a party! The Park Chennai is organising the Dusk to Dawn Block Party featuring globally acclaimed and local artistes like Akhlad Ahmed, the Minitech Project and DJ Brainwash at the Aqua, The Leather Bar and Pasha. 5 pm. INR 2,000 per head. +914442676000.'

Au naturale

Chennai’s favourite eco-friendly and sustainable pop-up, By Hand from the Heart Makers Market, returns this week to the city with its 32nd Edition that features 44 labels. Look forward to Kissa-goi from Surat that focuses on apparel for men and women, jewellery and postcards; Urai from Chennai with apparel and accessories upcycled from deadstock leather; coming to the pop-up for the first time. But there’s also returning favourites Parama from Kolkata with hand-embroidered blouses and jamdani saris; and Artefakt from Nagpur with papier mâché dolls by Ramani. There’s also, Earthaments from Kolkata with jewellery crafted in copper, silver and bronze; Umang Beads from Chennai featuring handcrafted jewellery with beads; and Ssara Designs from Bengaluru with silver and wire-wrapped jewellery, coming back on popular demand. On August 5 and 6. At Mantra Gardens, Nandanam. 10 am to 8 pm.

Rhythm & grace

August 6 | Nungambakkam

Have you ever thought of dance as more than just an art form? Here are Anoushka Kurien and Akila with a performance that might tug at your heartstrings. A part of the annual contemporary dance festival, March Dance, the performance aims to show that dance helps open your mind to limitless possibilities and undoes fixed notions about our bodies. 6.30 pm. +919150840090.

Bridal magic

Shaams Designer Studio and Antara Weaves, popular couture destinations in the city come together for the debut edition of a one-of-a-kind pop-up — Samhitha — that celebrates the upcoming wedding season. Look forward to silk saris, lehengas, bridesmaid collections and hand-embroidered ethnic blouses among other bridal must-haves. From kanjivaram to banarasi and paithani to ikat and patola — also look forward to a small collection of luxury skincare from Amara by Ayesha. The pop-up curates brands owned by female entrepreneurs and will be launched by Begum Seema Ahmed, Dr Roopa, Devika Madhavan Anbu and Prithi Ashwin. among others, celebrating women achievers from various fields. On August 6. At Humming Room, Khader Nawaz Khan Road. 11 am to 8 pm.

Music mania

August 7 | Chetpet

A musical extravaganza awaits you! Look forward to the Magic of Music 12 — Jukebox Hits at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall featuring the Mellow Circle choirs and Chennai’s popular solo singers: Christopher Stanley, Sharanya Gopinath, and Yohan Chacko. The show will also feature World Whistling Champion Swetha Suresh. 6 pm. INR 300 onwards. Insta: @mellowcircle

Shine on

August 5 | Nungambakkam

Go on a shopping spree this week. Amit Aggarwal’s 2022 Spring Summer collection Supernova takes inspiration from the journey of a shining star. Expect new creations from the line this week, with the designer’s signature metallic polymer techniques and textiles that reflect light and colour dramatically. The line features 50 pieces for both men and women. Available at Tifara. 10 am onwards.

Crafty tales

Kaveri presents a pop-up at her store featuring Neelgar, a label based in Ahmedabad, helmed by couturier Kamaldeep Kaur. Look forward to bandhani stoles, saris, dupattas and fabrics at the showcase. The designer who loves the Japanese technique of shibori is known for her exquisite collection of saris that celebrate craftsmanship. Her aim is to create more jobs by promoting crafts like bandhani, leheriya, block printing and shibori. In fact, the entrepreneur believes that educating the world about these crafts will support the cause and also make people value the drapes. Look out for one particular sari which comes highly recommended — called Eternal Dots (Bharti in Hindi). Basically, the whole idea is filling up the entire fabric with dots. We are told that a sari like this takes one year to craft and one year to dye and it has around 1,80,000 dots on it! On August 5 and 6. At Kodambakkam High Road. 11 am to 8 pm.

French fiesta

August 8 | Nungambakkam

To all the cinephiles out there, here’s an interesting movie for you. The French film, The Man in the Basement will be screened during a film festival at Alliance Française of Madras. The movie revolves around the lives of Simon and Helen, which take an unexpected turn after they decide to sell a basement in their building. +919840151956. 6.30 pm.

Beatles tribute

August 5 | Nungambakkam

Tighten your belts and groove to the popular hits of the legendary Beatles. City-based Orlando & The Medium Rare Band is paying a tribute to the iconic band at Gears and Garage. What are you waiting for? Slide into the weekend with some classic tunes, fusion cuisine and creative cocktails. 8 pm onwards. INR 500. +917305313334.