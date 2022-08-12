This Saturday, in Chennai, six acts come together for half a day of eclectic contemporary music at the latest ‘SoMad X Social’ event

This Saturday, the SoMad festival comes back to Mount Road Social for their latest collaboration, Social Select Saturday, featuring six contemporary artistes from across South India. We catch up with three of the acts — Chennai-based Sunflower Tape Machine and Honeymoonhenny; and Bengaluru-based Kampai; to find out what one can look forward to at the gig.

Sunflower Tape Machine is the pseudonym and experimental solo project of full time indie/psychedelic rock, bedroom pop and shoegaze musician, Aryaman Singh. Inspired by the sounds of bands like Tame Impala, Dayglow, Men I Trust and My Bloody Valentine, his music consists of wavy and ambient textures, dreamy chords and, ’80s inspired analog synth sounds. “I started performing in 2021 and my last performance was in Medai, a month ago. I like performing as a band, but this Saturday, I will be presenting a solo performance that focuses on my indi-pop singles — Sophomore Sweetheart, Internet Friends, Within You and Death, Colourised — and some of my more experimental and electronic stuff,” shares the 20-year-old Aryaman who was born and brought up in Chennai.

Honeymoonhenny, on the other hand is the solo avatar of Chennai-based Harshan Radhakrishnan, who is more famously known as the keyboard/MIDI player with the city-based F16s — who describe themselves as ‘a pop band disguised in a rock and roll outfit.’ “I began producing and writing music for myself during the pandemic and decided to focus on dance and electronic music. You can look forward to some previously unreleased house, tech house and disco tracks at the gig on Saturday and I will also be performing at the Satellite Beachside Festival next weekend in Goa,” he tells us.

Kampai, however, is a solo project by Bengaluru-based Rumit Virmani, a DJ, artist and curator whose eclectic music boasts of electronic, afro house, global bass, future beats and exclusive edits, all with a heavy emphasis on bass. Known for his love to merge hip-hop, baile funk, UK garage, dubstep, drum and bass; Rumit, originally from Mumbai and now in Bengaluru, is quite excited about the upcoming gig. “I’m really excited to be in Chennai again, my last gig there was in December and I’m hoping the crowd likes the dynamic and quirky, afro-house and hip-hop set that I’ve planned for them,” enthuses Rumit.

Also look forward to performances by Chennai-based RSHN, Nejm, Sublahshini and Bengaluru-based Sonia Kats — the other performers at the gig.

INR 150 onwards. 1 pm onwards. At Express Avenue.

