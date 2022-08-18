Blessing Bled Chimanga, a popular sextet from Zimbabwe, visits Chennai as a part of their global tour

After touring many countries including Italy, Norway, Sweden, Austria, Argentina, Mozambique and South Africa, Zimbabwean percussionist and singer Blessing Chimanga is now in a Chennai as a part of his pan-India Simply Me tour. The tour, which will visit several Indian cities including Mumbai, Shillong, Bengaluru, Pune, New Delhi and Guwahati will feature the singer with a six-piece band, performing songs from their latest album, Simply Me. We catch up with the singer to find out what we can expect at the performance this coming week.

“All six of us are based in Zimbabwe and we have been performing together for the last seven years. After three years of not being able to travel and do our work, this one night visit to Chennai is going to be really special for us. Expect to be taken on an electrifying trip to Africa and back,” says the singer who is already known for songs like and Ndozvandiri, both from the latest album, Simply Me.

The sextet, known for their unique musical style is marked by a unique and pure African sound created by Blessing Chimanga’s lead vocals, while Igiel Njolomah on the bass and Tulani Kuwani on the saxophone and guitar keep the groovy rhythm of the band going. There’s also Tapiwa Chishiri on heavy drums with vocal harmonies by Milicent Chigariro and Elisha Zimbeva. Blessing also plays the marimba, while Tapiwa plays the traditional calabash drum.

“Our sound is a deep African fusion mixed with traditional elements from Zimbabwe. It’s a true defined Zimbabwean sound with usage of the traditional instruments from Zimbabwe such as the marimba, mbira, hosho and calabash drum. I began my journey with this band in 2013 and we have released three albums so far, together,” adds Blessing who now goes by the interesting moniker Blessing ‘Bled’ Chimanga.

Co-founder of the Let the Drums Speak Festival in 2010 — to engage his local community and showcase developing talent in Zimbabwe — Blessing is also a recipient of the OneBeat Accelerator grant in 2020.

“The Simply Me world tour starts in India and then we are heading back to Africa to perform in Zambia and South Africa, this October. I promise this night will be a memorable one for Chennai,” concludes the singer who says his biggest inspiration is Zimbabwean legendary musician Oliver Mutukudzi, who also mentored his musical career.

7.30 pm, August 25. At Barracuda Brew. Tickets at INR 499. Available online.

